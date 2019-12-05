Senior advocates urge Justice Mishra to be patient

Supreme Court advocates requested Justice Arun Mishra on Thursday to be patient in dealing with lawyers after the judge warned a lawyer of contempt while arguing a land acquisition matter two days ago.

A battery of senior advocates, led by Kapil Sibal, Mukul Rohatgi, Abhishek Singhvi and Supreme Court Bar Association president Rakesh Khanna, mentioned this issue as soon as a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah assembled in court number 3 for the day's proceedings.

The issue has cropped up as Justice Mishra, who is heading a five-judge constitution bench hearing land acquisition matters, had warned senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan on Tuesday of contempt while he was advancing his arguments in the matter.

After the advocates mentioned the issue, Justice Mishra, while making it clear that he respects the Bar more than any other judge, said if anybody had felt aggrieved, he was apologising for that.

"If anybody has felt anything at any point of time, with folded hands, I am apologising," Justice Mishra said.