Separate wing for women in Lucknow mosque soon

Apart from namaz, special women-oriented programmes are also proposed to be held at the site

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Feb 14 2022, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 16:21 ist

The Ambar Masjid in Lucknow will now have a separate wing for women and the project is being spearheaded by the All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) president Shaista Ambar.

The mosque was established by Ambar in 1997.

Shaista Ambar said, "Till now, women had to offer prayers at temporary arrangements under the canopy and behind the tents on the premises. The proposed separate hall for women will be a single-storey structure to be built at a cost of over Rs 3 lakh, for which funds are also being sought.

"I built a three-storey mosque in SGPGI but female 'namazis' had to pray outside, under temporary cover in the rain and sun. I hope that by Ramzan, which is in April, we will have a proper hall for women where they will not just offer namaz but also take part in Taraweeh, Hadith, sermons, Juma Khutba and other religious programmes."

Apart from namaz, special women-oriented programmes are also proposed to be held at the site.

Ambar is seeking funds from donors for the construction of the hall. The initial push will come from the pension of her late husband, and the earnings of her daughter and son.

Speaking on the Karnataka hijab row, she said a headscarf was not an obstacle in Muslim women's success.

"A piece of cloth is seen as an obstacle in the success of women. However, if the college has a dress code that has to be followed by all students, Muslim students should cooperate. If not, then it is all planned and part of a political conspiracy where students have been provoked for political gains," she said.

