Several ex-Cong leaders adjusted as BJP revamps Punjab unit

The BJP on Saturday announced revamping of its Punjab unit, adjusting former Congress leaders including the daughter of former chief minister Amarinder Singh.

The appointment of new office bearers was approved by the BJP president J P Nadda, the party said.

Jai Inder Kaur, the daughter of Amarinder Singh was among 11 state vice presidents announced by the party.

The announcement came a day after the BJP made Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar as members of the party's national executive.

Former Congress leaders -- Kewal Singh Dhillon, Raj Kumar Verka, Arvind Khanna and Fatehjang Bajwa, who had joined the BJP, found their place as state vice president, as per the list of new appointments announced by the party.

Party leaders Dr Subhash Sharma, Rakesh Rathore, Dyal Singh Sodhi, Jagmohan Singh Raju and former Akali MLA Jagdeep Singh Nakai have also been appointed as party's vice president.

Former Congress MLA and ex-minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar, BJP leaders Jiwan Gupta, Bikramjit Cheema, Rajesh Bagha and Mona Jaiswal have been appointed as state general secretaries, as per the list.

Kanwarpeet Singh Tohra, who is the grandson of former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Gurucharan Singh Tohra, has been given the charge of the party's youth wing.

Kanwarpreet had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab 2022 assembly polls on the BJP ticket.

Prominent among 11 new state secretaries included former Congress MLA Harjot Kamal Singh, party leaders Anil Sachar, Rajesh Honey, Parminder Singh Brar, Sunita Garg, Jasmeen Sandhawalia, and Daaman Thind Bajwa.

Former IAS officer S R Ladhar has been made head of the BJP's Scheduled Caste wing while Meenu Sethi will head party's women wing.

The party also appointed Nimisha Mehta, Anil Sareen, Col Jaibans Singh, SS Channi, Gurdeep Singh Gosha, Anish Sidana, Mahender Bhagat, Jatinder Atwal, Chetan Joshi, among others, as its spokespersons.