Shivpal Yadav says alliance with SP 'possible' if his party gets adequate number of seats

PTI
PTI, Bahraich,
  • Nov 17 2020, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 22:04 ist
Shivpal Yadav (right). Credit: PTI file photo.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president Shivpal Yadav on Tuesday said his party could ally with the SP if it gets adequate number of seats in any tie-up ahead of the next assembly polls.

Shivpal Yadav also said he only has a “matbhed” (difference of opinion) and not “manbhed” (difference from heart) with his nephew and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

If we got adequate seats in any tip-up before the 2022 assembly polls, we can form an alliance with the Samajwadi Party, Shivpal told reporters here.

"To defeat the BJP, our outfit will ally with like-minded parties," Shivpal Yadav said.

On Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav had hinted at a possible electoral tie-up with his estranged uncle Shivpal’s party.

"Adjustment will be done with smaller parties but there will be no alliance with larger parties," Akhilesh had told reporters.

On Shivpal Yadav, he said, "We will adjust that party too. Jaswantnagar is his seat and the Samajwadi Party vacated it for him. In the coming times, we will make their leader a cabinet minister and what other adjustment is needed.”

Shivpal Yadav
Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh

