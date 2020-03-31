Six more test positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, tally rises to 55

The number of COVID-19 positive patients in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reached to 55, as six more persons were confirmed to have contracted the deadly disease.

“#JammuAndKashmir UPDATE : 6 new positive cases confirmed in Kashmir Division. All contacts of previous positive cases. Meanwhile contact tracing continues in both Jammu and Kashmir Divisions. Please cooperate. Let's #Fightittogether (sic),” J*K government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal tweeted.

One of the positive cases includes a 10-year-old boy from Eidgah area of Srinagar. He has no history of travel, but had hugged a man, who later tested positive for the deadly virus a senior doctor at super-specialty SKIMS hospital told DH.

With these six more persons testing positive for the globally raging disease, the number of COVID-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir has gone up to 55.

On Monday, J&K recorded second highest single-day jump as 11 persons were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 which included a doctor from Jammu. The doctor is a lecturer in Microbiology Department of Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.

The medical experts are trying to find out the source of doctor’s infection and his family members, including his father, a retired SSP, have been taken for test and quarantine by the doctors. It is being ascertained whether the doctor caught virus within the Medical College or he had come in contact with any person of travel history, especially those who have returned from Saudi Arabia, Iran and Indonesia.

Meanwhile, authorities have sealed several areas surrounding location of COVID-19 cases or untraced contact cases in Jammu, Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, and Rajouri to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Authorities have also completely sealed Jammu and Kashmir-Punjab border at Lakhanpur. Deputy Commissioner Kathua OP Bhagat said no movement will be allowed into Jammu and Kashmir from Lakhanpur as per the government instruction.

Till Monday, he said, around 5600 persons entered the Union Territory of J&K from Lakhanpur since nationwide lockdown. Of them, around 3000 have been lodged at different places for quarantine in Kathua district and nearly 2600 were accommodated in Samba district.