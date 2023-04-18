Speculations rife over content of Atiq's 'letter' to UP CM, CJI, written before being killed

Speculations are rife over the content of the alleged letter written by UP gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed before his sensational on camera killing at point blank range in Prayagraj town on Saturday night with instructions to his lawyer to send it to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Chief Justice of India in the event of his killing.

Atiq's lawyer Vijay Mishra claimed that the letter had been kept elsewhere by the gangster and that, as instructed, it would be sent to UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the CJI.

Mishra said that he was not aware of the content of the letter. ''I have not seen the content....the letter is sealed,'' he said and added that Atiq had asked him to send the letter to the CM and CJI in case something happened to him or he was murdered.

Atiq had before his killing apprehended that he could be killed in a fake encounter by the police and had also approached the court seeking protection.

Atiq and Ashraf were shot at from point blank range by three motorbike-borne assailants on Saturday night while they were speaking to media persons on their way to the Motilal Nehru hospital for a routine medical check-up before being transferred to the jail. The assailants had managed to reach near the duo in the garb of scribes and carried mics also.

Barely a week back Atiq's son Asad was killed in an alleged encounter with the police in Jhansi district.

The three assailants, identified as Luvlesh Tewari, a resident of Banda district, Sunny, who hailed from Hamirpur district and Arun Maurya, a resident of Kasganj district, were arrested by the police.