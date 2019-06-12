Start relining of Ferozepur feeder: Raj CM to Amarinder

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh, urging to start the relining of the Ferozepur feeder at the earliest.

Farmers dependent on the Gangnahar and Bhakra canal systems will be benefitted by it.

Gehlot wrote in a letter to the Punjab chief minister that the Ferozepur feeder, constructed in 1960s, has damaged at many places, resulting in reduction in its water-carrying capacity.

"Relining work was urgently required to restore the capacity of this canal and thus improve the supply of water. This would benefit farmers of Western Rajasthan," Gehlot wrote.

He further stated that the Rajasthan government was committed to provide adequate water supply to farmers.

Gehlot added that the relining of a 23-km-long stretch of the Indira Gandhi canal was completed recently and more such repair works would be undertaken so that the farmers' demand of adequate water for irrigation purposes could be met without any interruption.