Ankita Bhandari case: More witness statements recorded

Statements of three more witnesses recorded in Ankita Bhandari murder case

Ankita Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at Vanantara resort, was allegedly killed by resort owner Pulkit Arya and his two accomplices

PTI
PTI, Kotdwar ,
  • May 30 2023, 07:54 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 07:54 ist
Family members and relatives of Ankita Bhandari during her cremation at ITI Ghat, at Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal district. Credit: PTI Photo

A local court on Monday recorded the statements of three more witnesses in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Additional District and Sessions Judge Rina Negi's court recorded the statements of Aman, Saurav Bisht and Shivam, defence lawyer Amit Sajwan said.

Ankita Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at Vanantara resort, was allegedly killed by resort owner Pulkit Arya and his two accomplices Saurav Bhaskar and Ankit in September last year after she refused to accept their request to offer "special services" to guests. According to the defence lawyer, while Aman was the store manager in an ayurvedic company near the resort, Saurav Bisht and Shivam worked at the resort and were Ankita's colleagues. The court will hear the case again on June 9, Sajwan said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

murder
Crime
Uttarakhhand
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pre-term births and a silent emergency

Pre-term births and a silent emergency

The flop that was a hit!

The flop that was a hit!

One Care, an eldercare service launched in Bengaluru

One Care, an eldercare service launched in Bengaluru

Kannur: Students refurbish old cycles for poor children

Kannur: Students refurbish old cycles for poor children

Goa cabbies to mandatorily undergo orientation training

Goa cabbies to mandatorily undergo orientation training

Getting the inclusion puzzle right

Getting the inclusion puzzle right

DH Toon | Beware wrestlers

DH Toon | Beware wrestlers

 