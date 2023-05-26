Supreme Court junks plea on new Parliament building inauguration

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction that the new Parliament building be inaugurated on May 28 by President Droupadi Murmu and not Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The petition by an apex court lawyer comes amid a massive controversy over the scheduled inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

Some 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the ceremony to protest the "sidelining" of the President.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, 19 political parties said, "When the soul of democracy has been sucked out of Parliament, we find no value in a new building."

The BJP-led NDA shot back, condemning the "contemptuous" decision.

"This act is not merely disrespectful; it is a blatant affront to the democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation," parties belonging to the ruling NDA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The PIL filed by advocate Jaya Sukin contended the statement issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat on May 18 and invite issued by Secretary General, Lok Sabha about the inauguration of the new Parliament building are violative of the Constitution.

"The President is the first citizen of India and head of the institution of Parliament," it noted and sought a direction from the Supreme Court to facilitate the inauguration by Murmu.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had recently met the prime minister and invited him to inaugurate the new building. Modi had also laid the foundation stone for the building in 2020 and most opposition parties had stayed away from the event even then.