Supreme Court stays Bombay High Court's 'skin-to-skin' verdict in minor's groping case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the acquittal order of the accused in the case where Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court had said that groping a minor's breast without "skin-to-skin contact" can't be termed as sexual assault as defined under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India S A Bobde has also issued notice to the accused in the case, seeking his response in two weeks.

Activists and child rights bodies had slammed the Bombay High Court judgement by terming it "absolutely unacceptable, outrageous and obnoxious" and called for challenging it.

