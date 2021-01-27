Groping case: SC stays Bombay HC 'skin-to-skin' ruling

Supreme Court stays Bombay High Court's 'skin-to-skin' verdict in minor's groping case

A Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has also issued notice to the accused in the case

The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the acquittal order of the accused in the case where Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court had said that groping a minor's breast without "skin-to-skin contact" can't be termed as sexual assault as defined under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

A Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India S A Bobde has also issued notice to the accused in the case, seeking his response in two weeks.

Also read — Mere groping is not sexual assault: Bombay HC

Activists and child rights bodies had slammed the Bombay High Court judgement by terming it  "absolutely unacceptable, outrageous and obnoxious" and called for challenging it.

More to follow...

