Swami Prasad Maurya, mahant come to blows at TV summit

Swami Prasad Maurya, Mahant Raju Das come to blows at TV conclave

The security personnel rushed in to separate the two

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Feb 15 2023, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 22:42 ist
Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya. Credit: IANS Photo

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya and Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya came to blows in the lobby of a five-star hotel here on Wednesday.

The two were there to attend a news conclave organised by a TV channel during which they got into a heated argument which turned physical. The security personnel rushed in to separate the two.

Also Read | BJP workers protest against SP leader Maurya's controversial 'Ramcharitmanas' remarks

Das had recently announced a reward of Maurya's head after the latter made some objectionable remarks on Ramcharitmanas.

The Mahant later claimed that he was attacked by the SP leader's supporters and said that he would lodge a complaint against Maurya.

Maurya was not available for comment.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Samajwadi Party
Swami Prasad Maurya
India News
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Astronomers marvel at 'perfectly spherical explosion'

Astronomers marvel at 'perfectly spherical explosion'

J&K bags first position at 3rd Khelo India Winter Games

J&K bags first position at 3rd Khelo India Winter Games

More Asian Americans adopt guns amid racism, shootings

More Asian Americans adopt guns amid racism, shootings

Camilla to be coronated without Kohinoor diamond

Camilla to be coronated without Kohinoor diamond

Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K

Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K

N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says

N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says

May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel

May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel

 