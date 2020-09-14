'Accused selectively to halt allegations against Akbar'

Targeted selectively to halt avalanche of allegations against Akbar, Ramani tells court

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 14 2020, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 18:01 ist
M J Akbar. Credit: DH

Journalist Priya Ramani told a Delhi court on Monday that she was “targeted selectively” through a criminal defamation complaint by former Union minister M J Akbar “to halt the avalanche of allegations of sexual misconduct" against him” following the #MeToo movement in 2018.

Ramani made the submission before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja through her lawyer during the final hearing in the complaint filed by Akbar against her. 

In the wake of #MeToo movement, Ramani in 2018 accused Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago when he was a journalist.

Akbar resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Ramani, told the court on Monday that over 14 women accused Akbar of sexual harassment in the wake of #MeToo movement but he has filed complaint only against Ramani.

“Priya Ramani was targeted selectively... Either everyone's articles and tweets are defamatory or none is. Or are the other allegations accepted,” John asked.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Priya Ramani
M J Akbar
Me too movement
sexual assault

What's Brewing

This arthritis drug helps in Covid-19 recovery

This arthritis drug helps in Covid-19 recovery

Big Covid-induced changes aren’t coming anytime soon

Big Covid-induced changes aren’t coming anytime soon

Brazil battles to save tropical wetlands from flames

Brazil battles to save tropical wetlands from flames

When good people don’t act, evil reigns

When good people don’t act, evil reigns

Afghan-Taliban talks: Not easy giving peace a chance

Afghan-Taliban talks: Not easy giving peace a chance

Once an American foe, now a friend: OPEC turns 60

Once an American foe, now a friend: OPEC turns 60

 