Teacher suspended, booked for thrashing child in UP

Teacher suspended, booked for thrashing child in Uttar Pradesh

The teacher allegedly thrashed the child for making noise in the classroom

IANS
IANS,
  • Jul 13 2022, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 11:39 ist
Screengrab of viral video. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A woman teacher has been suspended and booked after a video of her thrashing a minor girl student in a government school in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media.

The teacher allegedly thrashed the child for making noise in the classroom.

The teacher has been identified as Sunil Kumari and the incident took place at Islam Nagar Primary School in Asoha block.

After receiving information, the Unnao district police directed the Asoha Police Station Inspector-in-charge to take stringent action.

The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Unnao, Anjay Tiwari said that after watching the video, investigation has been launched and a case registered against the teacher.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Unnao
Uttar Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore

DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore

Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare

Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes

 