Teen stabbed to death over his relationship with friend's sister in UP

UP: Teen killed over relationship with friend's sister

The girl's brother was against their relationship

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar ,
  • May 11 2023, 22:22 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 22:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by three of his friends over his relationship with the sister of one of them in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Makhmulpur village under the Kandhla police station area on Wednesday evening. It came to light after the boy's body was found in a field, they said.

Also read: Kerala woman doctor stabbed to death by accused during treatment

The boy, Gurmit, was stabbed to death by his three friends, including two minors. Later, they dumped his body in a sugarcane field, said Shamli Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek.

During interrogation, one of the accused, Sorabh, told police that Gurmit was in a relationship with the sister of one of his minor friends. The girl's brother was against their relationship, the police said.

The knife used by the accused in the commission of the crime has been recovered, they said.

Uttar Pradesh
murder
Stabbing
India News

