Terrorist killed, another surrenders during encounter with security forces in J&K

While one terrorist was eliminated during the gunbattle, another ultra responded to appeal for surrender

  • Oct 26 2020, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 22:44 ist

An unidentified terrorist was killed, while another surrendered during an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, a defence spokesperson said.

A joint operation was launched by the security forces at Noorpora in the district's Awantipora area on the basis of inputs provided by police, the Army said.

While one terrorist was eliminated during the gunbattle, another ultra responded to appeal for surrender.

"The terrorist, a resident of Gulshanpora area, was apprehended," he said.

The apprehended terrorist had been missing since September 25 this year, he added.

One AK rifle and other incriminating material were recovered from the scene of the encounter, the spokesperson said. 

