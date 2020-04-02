Three fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Bihar, total number reaches 24

Three fresh cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Bihar on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 24, officials said.

A 40-year-old woman, admitted to a hospital in Gaya district, who had a travel history to Dubai, has tested positive, state epidemiologist Ragini Mishra said in the evening.

Earlier in the day, one person each from Begusarai and Nalanda districts, with travel histories to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, tested positive for the virus, she added.

Among the 24 positive cases reported in the state, one has died while two others have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, Mishra said.

The deceased was a 38-year-old from Munger with a travel history to Qatar, who passed away the day before the test results, confirming he was COVID-19 positive, came out. He breathed his last at the AIIMS, Patna where he was admitted for renal failure.

Several persons, including close relatives and health care professionals, are said to have picked up the contagion from the deceased and they are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Patna and Bhagalpur.