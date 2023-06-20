Three of family shot dead over dispute on dumping garbage in UP's Mainpuri

Three members of a family were shot dead in Karhal area here over a minor dispute on Monday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said that there was a dispute over dumping garbage on the road among some members of a family in Atirampur village of Karhal area.

The dispute escalated on Monday and one man allegedly shot dead Kayam Singh (85), Rameshwar Singh (75) and Mamta Devi (28), he said.

Another person, identified as Sarojini Devi, was seriously injured in the incident and has been admitted to a hospital, the SP added.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. Five police teams have been formed to nab accused Rahul Yadav, Kumar said.

The SP said that additional police force has also been deployed on the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.