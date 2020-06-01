Three unidentified militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC

Three unidentified militants were killed as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid by ultras along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu region on Monday.

"In an ongoing counter-infiltration operation since May 28, alert troops of Indian Army eliminated an infiltration bid along Line of Control in Naushera Sector. Three heavily-armed Pakistan-trained terrorists have been killed. Search operation in the area is in progress,” the Army said in a statement.

Sources said a group of militants sneaked into this side of the LoC last week and were later spotted by the Army. “A massive search operation was launched by the Army to track down the hiding militants. There is a possibility of more militants hiding in the area,” they said.

With coronavirus pandemic spreading chaos everywhere, the Pakistan army is trying to take advantage of the crisis and push militants into Jammu and Kashmir. Since the last two months, several attempts were made by the infiltrators with Pakistani army giving them covering fire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Gen B S Raju, General-Officer-Commanding (GOC) of strategically located 15 Corps in Srinagar, anticipates an increase in infiltration attempts from across the border this summer to replenish the diminishing militant cadres in J&K.

“The back of terrorism has been virtually broken and that Pakistan is unable to digest that Kashmiris are experiencing peace and an improved law and order situation. I anticipate more and more attempts to replenish the depleting cadres, as the window for infiltration is also restricted to the summer season only,” he said.

The general said there have been several ceasefire violations by Pakistani Army to support the infiltrating militant groups, but added such designs have been frustrated as “our befitting response to ceasefire violations has been swift, hard and punitive.”

