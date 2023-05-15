Tihar Superintendent gets notice over 'lonely' Satyendar Jain's plea seeking two inmates

The Tihar Superintendent of Jail No. 7 has been served a show cause notice for putting two inmates into the cell of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain.

Jain, who has been lodged in Tihar for the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, had reportedly cited depression and a need for social interaction, and asked the jailer to put him in a cell with at least two other inmates.

Prison officials have reported that the two inmates in question have now been moved back.

More to follow....

(With ANI inputs)