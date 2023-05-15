Satyendar Jain moves SC seeking bail in PMLA case

He challenged the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 15 2023, 11:41 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 11:44 ist
Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in a money laundering case against him.

He challenged the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him.

More details are awaited. 

Satyendar Jain
India News
PMLA
Supreme Court

