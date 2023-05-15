Satyendar Jain moves SC seeking bail in PMLA case

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in a money laundering case against him.
He challenged the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him.
More details are awaited.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Hiroshima's pancake goes global for G7 summit
ChatGPT mistakes Japan’s chief AI advocate for PM
Barbed wires, warnings: Migrants stopped at US border
Changing notions of alms and charity
When a Champions League dream runs through a war zone
You need to learn every day in film industry: Prosenjit
New CBI chief Praveen Sood has his work cut out for him