Traffic personnel killed in hit-and-drag in Punjab's Kapurthala

Traffic personnel killed in hit-and-drag in Punjab

PTI
PTI, Kapurthala ,
  • Jan 25 2023, 09:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 09:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A traffic police official was killed here after being hit and dragged by a mini-truck that drove through ignoring his signal to stop at a checkpoint, officials said.

Assistant sub-Inspector Malkiat Singh had gestured the vehicle to stop for checking near the DC Chowk on Tuesday afternoon but the driver hit him, traffic in-charge Sukhwinder Singh said.

The ASI's jacket got caught in the vehicle and he was dragged along for some distance and sustained severe injuries, he said.

Malkiat Singh was rushed to a local civil hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries, the official said.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Harvinder Singh said a case has been registered and all districts have been alerted to nab the driver.

