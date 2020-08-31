Treat PIL on waterlogging as representation: HC to AAP

Treat PIL on preventing waterlogging in Delhi during rains as representation: Delhi HC to AAP govt

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 31 2020, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 14:45 ist
A PIL "is seeking a permanent solution to the problem of waterlogging in the city". Credits: PTI

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the AAP government to treat as representation a PIL seeking a lasting solution to waterlogging problem which plagues the national capital during the monsoon.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said the plea, by a trust, "is seeking a permanent solution to the problem of waterlogging in the city".

The court directed the Delhi government to treat the petition as a representation and take a decision in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case.

With the direction, the bench disposed of the plea by Anti Corruption Council of India Trust.

The trust's lawyers, during the hearing held via video conference, told the court that during the rains, the roads in the city turn into "mini rivers" and sought that the authorities be directed to take steps to prevent waterlogging in the national capital.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
PIL
Delhi High Court
Aam Aadmi Party
waterlogging

What's Brewing

22-metre asteroid to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA

22-metre asteroid to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA

Donald Trump, vicar of fear and violence

Donald Trump, vicar of fear and violence

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

 