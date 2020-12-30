Two cases of new coronavirus strain detected in UP

Two cases of new coronavirus strain detected in UP

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 30 2020, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 18:37 ist
Representative image; iStock Photo

Traces of a new strain of coronavirus were found in two people who recently returned from the United Kingdom, an Uttar Pradesh official said on Wednesday.

The two cases were found in Meerut and Gautam Buddh Nagar and samples of their contacts are also being taken, Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Tests of those returning from the United Kingdom after December 9 are continuing and till now around 2,500 samples have been sent to the labs, he said, adding that so far 10 people who returned from the UK have tested positive.

Their gene sequencing is being done to ascertain the kind of virus, he said.

As many as 2,112 people have tested negative, Prasad said.

Prasad said during the upcoming Magh Mela in Allahabad and Sant Samagam in Vrindavan, people will have to bring a negative coronavirus certificate.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh
United Kingdom

What's Brewing

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe

Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

 