Two drones spotted over Ratnuchak-Kaluchak army area in J&K; Army open fires

The drone was seen by the sentry of an Army Garrison at Kalu Chack around 3 am

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 28 2021, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 12:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

After two explosives-laden drones targetted the IAF airbase in Jammu, the Indian Army spotted two separate drone activities over the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military area by alert troops on the intervening night of June 27-18, reported ANI quoting Defence PRO.

Lt Colonel Devender Anand PRO (Defence) told the agency high alert was sounded and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing. "Both the drones flew away. A major threat thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops. Security forces are on high alert and search operation is in progress," he added.

One of the drones was seen by the sentry of an Army Garrison at Kalu Chack around 3 am and he swiftly opened fire to bring it down, the sources said.

They said the whole area outside the military station was cordoned off immediately and a massive search operation was going on when the last reports were received.

Nothing objectionable has been found on the ground so far, the sources said.

The latest incident comes barely a day after a drone, in a first-of-its kind strike, dropped two bombs at Indian Air Force (IAF) station here, causing minor injuries to two personnel.

(With inputs from PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir
Indian Army
drone

