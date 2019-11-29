Two held for worshiping Godse

The Gwalior police on Friday arrested two Hindu Mahasabha activists on the charge of valorising and worshipping Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse on his 70th death anniversary.

Naresh Shakya and Pawan Mahor are facing charges of offering prayer in front of Godse’s portrait on November 15. Two other accused of celebrating the assassin’s “martyrdom day” had been arrested earlier.

The prayer function held by the Hindu Mahasabha had caused furor in the state.

Local Congress workers lodged an FIR against those who participated in the function. Since then the police have been looking for the Mahasabha activists. Chief Minister Kamal Nath has directed the Gwalior administration to take strict action against them.

Gwalior unit of the Hindu Mahasabha had observed Godse’s “martyrdom day’ in the past but the then BJP government did not take action against the activists.

Two years ago, the saffron body even installed Godse’s statue. The police had then seized the statue but refrained from taking action against the installers.

Gwalior had figured prominently in the conspiracy to assassinate Mahatma Gandhi. The pistol which Nathu Ram Godse used to kill the Mahatma was allegedly smuggled to him from Gwalior.