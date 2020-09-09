Two Pakistani intruders killed along International Border in Rajasthan

Two Pakistani intruders killed along IB in Rajasthan

  Sep 09 2020
The BSF killed two Pakistani nationals trying to sneak into India through the International Border in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district early Wednesday, an official said.

The Border Security Force recovered a gun and an undisclosed amount of heroin from the intruders after the incident in ​​Gajsinghpur sector around 1 am, said District Collector Rajan Dushyant.

BSF sources said the soldiers challenged two people coming from Pakistan who were moving towards the International Border, but they tried to escape by entering the Indian side.

BSF personnel fired on them, killing them on the spot, they said.

The incident has been reported to Pakistan but no one has come to take the bodies.

