Two tiger cubs spotted at Mukundara Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan

Two cubs have been spotted in the Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve in Kota, nearly two years after two tigers and as many tigresses were relocated there from the Ranthambore National Park.

The cubs were sighted on Monday by Deputy Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) T Mohan Raj, range officer Makan Lal Sharma and forest guard Vinod Meena.

"Good news received again on June 2, 2020 about 2 tiger cubs of MT 2 tigress after two years of Tiger Reintroduction in Mukundara Tiger Reserve," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, attaching photographs of the cubs.

"Feel ecstatic about the new arrivals. Let us save wildlife and their habitat," he added.

In 2018, two tigers and as many tigresses were shifted to the Mukundara Tiger Reserve from the Ranthambhore National Park and one of the tigresses, MT2, gave birth to the cubs, the deputy conservator of forest said.

Last Monday, three cubs were spotted in the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar.