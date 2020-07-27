Two trapped in debris after house collapse in Uttarakhand

Two persons were trapped in debris when their houses collapsed over them early on Monday morning following torrential rains in Bangapani sub-division of this Uttarakhand district.

The incident occurred at Dhamigaon village in Bangapani-subdivision, which had witnessed a cloudburst recently that killed 12 persons in Gaila and Tanga villages.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and revenue police personnel were rushed to the village to launch rescue operations, Pithoragarh District Magistrate VK Jogdande said.