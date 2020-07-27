Two trapped in debris after house collapse in U'khand

Two trapped in debris after house collapse in Uttarakhand

PTI
PTI, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand ,
  • Jul 27 2020, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 10:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI

Two persons were trapped in debris when their houses collapsed over them early on Monday morning following torrential rains in Bangapani sub-division of this Uttarakhand district.

The incident occurred at Dhamigaon village in Bangapani-subdivision, which had witnessed a cloudburst recently that killed 12 persons in Gaila and Tanga villages.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and revenue police personnel were rushed to the village to launch rescue operations, Pithoragarh District Magistrate VK Jogdande said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttarakhand
house collapse
trapped
debris
Rainfall

What's Brewing

How to help children cope with moving

How to help children cope with moving

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

Here's what you need to know about Covid-19 antibodies

Here's what you need to know about Covid-19 antibodies

 