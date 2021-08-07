Unidentified militant killed in encounter, another arrested in J&K’s Budgam

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Mochwa area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Saturday, while another escaped cordon but was arrested in Pulwama, police said.

The gunbattle broke out in the wee hours of Saturday after the army and J&K police cordoned off the area following a tip-off about the presence of militants there.

In the ensuing firefight, a police official said, a militant was killed while an AK 47 rifle and a pistol were recovered from the slain ultra’s possession. The identification and affiliation of the slain militant was not known immediately.

Kashmir police chief, Vijay Kumar said another militant, who had escaped from the encounter site was arrested from Khrew area of southern Pulwama district.

"He was taken from Mochuwa to Khrew, a distance of nearly 20 km, by a truck driver, who has also been arrested," Kumar said and added a pistol and a grenade were found in the truck.

Pertinently 93 militants and 18 security forces and police personnel have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir since the beginning of this year. The highest number of militants (31) were killed in July which included several top commanders of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Among 93 militants, only 10 are Pakistanis while the rest are all locals.

According to the army, there are still 200-225 militants active across J&K despite the fact that almost no infiltration has taken place so far this year.

