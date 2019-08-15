Union Min Harsimrat Badal ties rakhis to CISF jawans

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis to CISF jawans and said the entire country was indebted to the security personnel who defended the borders and carried out relief operations while staying away from their families.

The minister celebrated the festival with the jawans at her official residence here and shared sweets.

Describing defence personnel as "real brothers", Harsimrat in a tweet said on the auspicious amalgamation of 73rd Independence Day and the festival of Raksha Bandhan, she saluted the Tricolour and tied rakhis to the CISF jawans.

"Today, I join my sisters in praying for the safety and well-being of our brothers in the defence forces. May the warmth of festivities reach them wherever they are," she said, adding that they would remain indebted to the jawans who were away from their families to defend the borders and conduct relief operations.