Unnao gang rape accused never admitted to PHC: Official

The doctors at Sumerpur primary health centre here on Wednesday denied that one of the two accused in the gang rape and murder of the 23-year-old Unnao woman was admitted in the PHC on the date of the alleged rape in December 2018.

The primary health centre authorities made the denial refuting media reports that accused Shubham Trivedi had been admitted in the Sumerpur PHC on Dec 10, 2018 and was discharged five days later.

The reports insinuated that Trivedi had a valid alibi of being elsewhere than the scene of crime on the date of the alleged rape on December 12, 2018.

Asked about Shubham Trivedi's admission in the PHC, the health centre's Medical Officer Vinay Tomar said, "I have taken charge in August this year and the matter was stated to be of December 2018."

"It has come to the fore through media. Neither the court nor any investigation agency has sought any information regarding this so far. I have got the registers checked. No patient in the name of Subham was admitted or discharged on the said dates," Dr Tomar said.

"If any investigation agency asks us, we will give them the reply," the doctor said.

The media reports were purportedly based on a document filed by Subham Trivedi's father in the Allahabad High Court along with a writ, seeking cancellation of the FIR lodged against his son on the orders of a trial court in March 2019, police sources said.

Though the high court had dismissed the writ petition, the document claimed that Subham was admitted in the Sumerpur primary health centre for five days from December 10, 2018 for "hydrocelectomy, a surgical procedure for treatment of hydrocele with symptoms of right side swelling of scrotum and tenderness."

Accordingly, Subham could not have been involved in the alleged rape on December 12, the petition by Subham's father had purportedly claimed in the court, said police sources.

Shubham is one of the two accused in the gang-rape of the 23-year-old Unnao woman, who died on Dec 6 after she was set on fire by five men, including the other rape accused Shivam Trivedi.

The duo along with three others -- Harishankar Trivedi, Ram Kishore Trivedi, Umesh Bajpai -- had allegedly set the woman ablaze on December 5 morning. The girl died at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi the next day.

All five accused of setting the girl ablaze were arrested on December 5 itself.