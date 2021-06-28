Covid patients, migrant workers in SP's campaign song

UP assembly polls: Covid-19 patients, migrant workers feature in SP's campaign song

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party had released a song in which Akhilesh Yadav was likened to Lord Krishna

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Jun 28 2021, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 18:28 ist
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

Mismanagement of Covid-19, suffering of infected patients, shortage of oxygen and the woes of migrant workers during lockdown are top on the agenda for opposition parties ahead of the next Uttar Pradesh assembly polls - this became evident with the launch of Samajwadi Party's campaign song.

The video, launched by SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav, contains scenes of wailing attendants of Covid patients who were denied admission by hospitals, or those who died inside ambulances for want of treatment.

It also showed patients gasping for breath for want of oxygen, besides pictures showing migrant workers walking home after failing to get transport due to hastily-declared lockdown during the first wave of the pandemic last year.

The theme of the campaign song is that the SP has always stood by its people, whatever the situation has been. "Sukh-dukh mein saa nibhaya hai....sukh-dukh mein saath nibhayenge (we have always been with you in pain and pleasure, and we shall remain with you)," it says.

Earlier too, the SP had released a song in which Akhilesh was likened to Lord Krishna.

''We will certainly expose the BJP government's failure to handle the pandemic... the people of the state have suffered a lot... this government failed to save precious lives,'' said a senior SP leader here on Monday.

The leader said party workers had been directed to expose the BJP government's failure on other issues as well, such as rising fuel prices and deteriorating law and order situation.

