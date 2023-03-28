UP cop asks woman complainant to strip, suspended

In a shocking incident a woman complainant, in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, about 100 kilometres from here, was allegedly asked by a cop to 'strip' and 'show' her 'chest' if she wanted action in her complaint.

The cop, identified as Mahendra Singh, who was in-charge of a police outpost in Bilhaur area in the district, was suspended and an investigation was also launched into the allegations, police sources here said on Tuesday.

The woman, who had approached the cop in connection with a family dispute, said in her complaint that the cop had made a call to her around midnight on Sunday and told her that he would make a video call to her and that she would have to 'strip' and show him her 'chest' if she wanted her complaint to be resolved.

''I am going to make a video call to you (woman).....I want you to strip and show me your chest....I will resolve your complaint immediately,'' the cop allegedly told the woman complainant.

The woman also alleged that the cop touched her inappropriately when she had approached him in connection with lodging of her complaint.

A senior police official said in Kanpur on Tuesday that the cop had been suspended and an investigation had been launched into the matter. ''We will take stern action against the cop if the allegations are found to be true,'' the official said.

A few days back another senior cop was suspended after he was seen, in a photograph, roaming with a woman (not a cop) who was dressed in police uniform.