UP: Farmer allegedly dies in custody; Cops transferred

A farmer detained by Pilkhuwa police for his questioning over the murder of his wife nearly one and a half month ago allegedly died in police custody early on Monday, said an official.

According to his son, who witnessed the assault, Tomar was kicked, punched, hit with planks of wood, given electric shocks and pierced with a screwdriver repeatedly, The Indian Express reported.

With farmer Pradeep Tomar's custodial death triggering a deep resentment among the villagers, the district administration reacted by transferring Pilkhuwa police station in-charge and his two subordinates to Hapur police lines.

The police have also deployed a strong posse of Provincial Armed Constabulary at the police station and in Lakhan village, where the half-burnt body of the farmer's wife was discovered on August 30 this year.

The late farmer's family member said Pradeep was beaten mercilessly by policemen during his interrogation due to which his condition deteriorated badly, prompting the police to rush him to the Meerut Medical College, where he died on late Sunday night during treatment.

Hapur's Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh Said Tomar had been detained for questioning during which his condition worsened and he was admitted to Meerut hospital where he died during treatment.

He said following Tomar's death, Pilkhuwa police station in-charge, a sub-inspector and a constable have been transferred to the police lines.

The police are awaiting the late farmer's autopsy report, he said, adding the subsequent proceedings will be undertaken on the basis of the report.

