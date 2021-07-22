UP govt clears illegal Rohingya camps from its land in Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday got a piece of its land allegedly encroached by Rohingya refugees in Delhi cleared, according to officials.
The 2.10 hectare land estimated worth Rs 97 crore lies in Madan Khadar area of the national capital near Noida and belongs to the Irrigation Department of UP, the officials said.
UP Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh, who instructed the removal of the encroachment, shared a video of the early morning action on social media.
"Illegal Rohingya camps removed from the land belonging to the Irrigation Department in Madanpur Khadar at 4 am. Illegal occupants removed from the 2.10 hectare land of the UP Irrigation Department," Singh tweeted.
दिल्ली में फिर से चला योगी का बुल्डोजर,
योगी सरकार की दिल्ली में बड़ी कार्यवाही,
मदनपुर खादर में सुबह 4 बजे ही कार्यवाही कर सिंचाई विभाग की भूमि पर अवैध कब्जे से रोहंगिया केम्पों को हटाया गया एवं अवैध कब्जे तोड़े गए
उ.प्र.सिंचाई विभाग की 2.10 हेक्टेयर जमीन मुक्त कराई। pic.twitter.com/OIgvOmMqFF
— Dr. Mahendra Singh (@bjpdrmahendra) July 22, 2021
Officials involved in Thursday's anti-encroachment drive said a team of the UP government had held a meeting with the Delhi administration on July 20 during which this action was planned. PTI KIS CK
