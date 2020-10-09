MP: Man beheads wife, carries head to police station

UP: Man beheads wife suspecting infidelity, carries head to police station

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 09 2020, 11:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 11:44 ist

In a horrifying incident, a man on Friday decapitated his wife suspecting infidelity and walked with her severed head to the police station where he surrendered.

According to police, the accused -- Chinnar Yadav had a quarrel with his wife Vimla (35) at around 7.30 am in their Netanagar locality house.

In a fit of rage, Yadav chopped her wife's head with a sharp edged weapon and carried it to the Baberu Police Station where he surrendered, Superintendent of Police, Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

A video of the accused walking on the road holding his wife's chopped head has gone viral on social media, police said.

Police have arrested Yadav and recovered the weapon used for the murder. The body of the victim has been sent for postmortem, they said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
murder
Death

What's Brewing

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

Apple sued over alleged mobile game monopoly for arcade

Apple sued over alleged mobile game monopoly for arcade

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

DH Toon | PM Modi wants Yale, Oxford campuses in India

DH Toon | PM Modi wants Yale, Oxford campuses in India

UK man calls idlis boring; Tharoor gives savage reply

UK man calls idlis boring; Tharoor gives savage reply

 