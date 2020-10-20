UP minister asks girls to carry knife, use it to kill if required to protect themselves

Amid widespread outrage over incidents of crimes against women in the state, an Uttar Pradesh minister on Tuesday asked girls to carry knives and not to hesitate to even 'kill' to protect themselves.

Minister of State for Labour Manohar Lal Panth alias Mannu Kori made the remarks while speaking at a function to launch 'Mission Shakti', a campaign for women's safety by the state government, in Lalitpur town, about 400 kilometres from here.

''Apne ek haath mein chaku rakhiye....jaroorat pade to maar dena...darna nahin....bhagwan sab theek karega'' (carry a knife in your hand...kill, if required....don't be afraid....God will set everything right), the minister said to the audience, which also comprised police personnel.

The minister went on to quote Rani of Jhansi Lakshmi Bai, who had fought a fierce battle with the British soldiers during the first war of independence in 1857, and other women warriors during his speech.

The minister's remarks were slammed by the Opposition parties, which termed them as an admission of the government's failure to ensure the safety of the womenfolk in the state.

''It is clear that the minister has accepted the failure of his government to ensure the safety of the women....so he now wants the girls to protect themselves,'' said a senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader here.

Earlier also a BJP lawmaker had remarked that there was a need to inculcate moral values in the boys to prevent the rising incidents of rapes in the state.