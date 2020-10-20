UP min asks girls to carry, use knife for protection

UP minister asks girls to carry knife, use it to kill if required to protect themselves

The minister went on to quote Rani of Jhansi Lakshmi Bai and other women warriors during his speech

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Oct 20 2020, 17:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2020, 18:17 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Amid widespread outrage over incidents of crimes against women in the state, an Uttar Pradesh minister on Tuesday asked girls to carry knives and not to hesitate to even 'kill' to protect themselves.

Minister of State for Labour Manohar Lal Panth alias Mannu Kori made the remarks while speaking at a function to launch 'Mission Shakti', a campaign for women's safety by the state government, in Lalitpur town, about 400 kilometres from here.

''Apne ek haath mein chaku rakhiye....jaroorat pade to maar dena...darna nahin....bhagwan sab theek karega'' (carry a knife in your hand...kill, if required....don't be afraid....God will set everything right), the minister said to the audience, which also comprised police personnel.

The minister went on to quote Rani of Jhansi Lakshmi Bai, who had fought a fierce battle with the British soldiers during the first war of independence in 1857, and other women warriors during his speech.

The minister's remarks were slammed by the Opposition parties, which termed them as an admission of the government's failure to ensure the safety of the womenfolk in the state.

''It is clear that the minister has accepted the failure of his government to ensure the safety of the women....so he now wants the girls to protect themselves,'' said a senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader here. 

Earlier also a BJP lawmaker had remarked that there was a need to inculcate moral values in the boys to prevent the rising incidents of rapes in the state.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Samajwadi Party
Mission Shakti
Uttar Pradesh
BJP

What's Brewing

'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'

'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What is the Malabar exercise, why is it significant?

What is the Malabar exercise, why is it significant?

How 2nd-grade class sent a science experiment to space

How 2nd-grade class sent a science experiment to space

How to reduce Covid-19 deaths

How to reduce Covid-19 deaths

How many plants have we wiped out? Here are 5

How many plants have we wiped out? Here are 5

 