'UP Oppn worked only for certain castes when in power'

UP Opposition worked only for particular castes when in power: Amit Shah

Shah also claimed PM Modi has worked for all backward castes

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Dec 17 2021, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 17:04 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attacked opposition parties, claiming that they worked only for particular castes when they were in power in Uttar Pradesh.

He was addressing the Sarkar Banao, Adhikar Pao rally here with the BJP’s new ally NISHAD party.

"Whenever the Samajwadi Party or Bahujan Samaj Party formed the government in Uttar Pradesh, they worked only for their own castes. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for all backward castes and in the interest of the poor,” Shah underlined.

He also said that in the regime of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, criminal and mafia elements have been uprooted.

The Union minister added that in the previous regimes, there was mafia rule and development of the poor could not take place.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls early next year.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Amit Shah
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
UP Elections
UP Polls
Samajwadi Party
BSP
Indian Politcs

Related videos

What's Brewing

Orbiter discovers hidden water in Mars's Grand Canyon

Orbiter discovers hidden water in Mars's Grand Canyon

Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails

Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

 