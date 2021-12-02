UP seer, facing molestation charge, allegedly attempts suicide; bid thwarted

Police on Wednesday foiled an alleged suicide bid by a Vrindavan-based seer and the national president of Sri Krishna Janmabhumi Nirman Nyas, who is facing charges of molestation and extortion, officials said.

“Pained by an FIR filed against him barely 24 hours ago for alleged molestation, extortion and use of filthy language among others, Dev Murari Bapu tried to kill himself with a knife at his residence,” Superintendent of Police (city) Martand Prakash Singh said.

The police overpowered the seer when he tried to claim his own life in the presence of few journalists, the SP said.

Earlier, the seer told journalists that the allegations against him were false and baseless.

On November 30, a woman had lodged a complaint against him at the Vrindavan police station, based on which a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 354 (criminal intimidation) and 506 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

The SP said the seer was assured of an impartial investigation and that police was also stationed outside his residence as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Murari said his outfit has postponed the proposed padayatra as part of the call earlier given by various right wing organisations to install the idol of Lord Krishna at the Shahi Idgah here, which they claim to be the "actual birthplace" of the deity, due to "Covid-19 and the prevailing situation".

Mathura administration, for its part, has beefed up the security in the district and declared the temple complex a Red Zone.

