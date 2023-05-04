UP urban local body polls candidate seeks permission to hold dance programs, serve liquor

One may have heard about candidates in the polls making promises and offering just about anything to the voters to get their support but a nominee in the Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls has reportedly sought permission from the authorities to allow him to hold ''dance programs'' and also "serve" liquor to the electorate in his constituency.

According to the reports, the candidate, who was contesting as an independent for the post of corporator from Ward number 30 in Kanpur town, has written a letter to the concerned authorities seeking their permission. A letter, purportedly written by the candidate, which contains the request, has also gone viral on social media platforms.

''Need permission to hold dance programs and serve liquor to the voters,'' the purported letter said, according to the reports.

Some reports said that the candidate in question had already organised dance programs and served liquor in his constituency and later on wrote a letter to the district administration seeking the permission after a video showing the dance went viral on social media.

According to the sources, the authorities had ordered a probe into the matter. ''We have taken note of the reports and are looking into the matter,'' said a senior district official in Kanpur.

The candidate, however, refuted the charges and said that he had neither organised any such program nor had he written any such letter.

The Urban Local Body polls are being held in the state in two phases. The first phase of polling concluded on Thursday and the second phase of polling would take place on May 11. A tight contest between BJP and its main rival the Samajwadi Party (SP) is expected in the polls. In the 2017 local urban body polls, BJP had won 14 of the 17 municipal corporations besides 70 chairpersons' posts and around 600 corporators' seats.