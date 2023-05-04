UP polls candidate seeks permission for dance, liquor

UP urban local body polls candidate seeks permission to hold dance programs, serve liquor

Some reports said that the candidate in question had already organised dance programs and served liquor in his constituency

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • May 04 2023, 17:00 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 17:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

One may have heard about candidates in the polls making promises and offering just about anything to the voters to get their support but a nominee in the Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls has reportedly sought permission from the authorities to allow him to hold ''dance programs'' and also "serve" liquor to the electorate in his constituency.

According to the reports, the candidate, who was contesting as an independent for the post of corporator from Ward number 30 in Kanpur town, has written a letter to the concerned authorities seeking their permission. A letter, purportedly written by the candidate, which contains the request, has also gone viral on social media platforms.

''Need permission to hold dance programs and serve liquor to the voters,'' the purported letter said, according to the reports.

Also Read | Over 9,000 opt for ‘vote-from-home’ option in Bengaluru

Some reports said that the candidate in question had already organised dance programs and served liquor in his constituency and later on wrote a letter to the district administration seeking the permission after a video showing the dance went viral on social media.  

According to the sources, the authorities had ordered a probe into the matter. ''We have taken note of the reports and are looking into the matter,'' said a senior district official in Kanpur.

The candidate, however, refuted the charges and said that he had neither organised any such program nor had he written any such letter. 

The Urban Local Body polls are being held in the state in two phases. The first phase of polling concluded on Thursday and the second phase of polling would take place on May 11. A tight contest between BJP and its main rival the Samajwadi Party (SP) is expected in the polls. In the 2017 local urban body polls, BJP had won 14 of the 17 municipal corporations besides 70 chairpersons' posts and around 600 corporators' seats.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Indian Politics
Corruption

Related videos

What's Brewing

CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs

CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs

Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style

Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style

Unusual weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year

Unusual weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year

Scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers & cops

Scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers & cops

India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers

India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

 