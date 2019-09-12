UP woman bitten by pair of mating snakes. dies

One must have heard about people meeting with accidents because of being engrossed in talking over cell phones or listening to music. But in an Uttar Pradesh district, a woman died after having bitten by snakes when she sat on a pair, while talking on her phone.

According to reports, Gita Devi (30), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, who was talking to her husband on phone, failed to see a pair of snakes on the bed and had sat on them.

She was bitten by krait snakes and became unconscious. Gita was rushed to the hospital but died a few hours later. The incident occurred late on Wednesday night.

Reports said that Gita, a resident of Riyawan village in the district, had become so engrossed in talking to her hubby, who lived in Thailand, that she could not spot the snakes on her bed. Her family members said that she might have failed to spot the snakes as the bed sheet was also printed.

"The bed sheet was printed. She may not have been able to see the snakes because of it," said her father-in-law.

Reports said that the family members found the two snakes on the bed in Gita's room when they returned from the hospital with her body in the wee hours.

They were so angry that they killed both the snakes, reports said.