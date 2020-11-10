Uttar Pradesh bypolls: BJP's Satyaprakash Mani Tripathi wins Deoria assembly seat

The ruling BJP retained the Deoria assembly seat after its candidate Satyaprakash Mani Tripathi defeated Samajwadi Party's Brahma Shankar Tripathi by a margin of over 20,000 votes.
Deoria is among the seven assembly constituencies in the state for which bypolls were held on November 3.
Satyaprakash Mani Tripathi won the seat by 20,089 votes, the election commission here said.
The seat fell vacant following the death of sitting MLA Janmejay Singh.
