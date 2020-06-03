Uttar Pradesh Congress delegation meet governor

Uttar Pradesh Congress delegation meet governor over party state unit chief's arrest

  Jun 03 2020
An Uttar Pradesh Congress delegation on Wednesday called upon Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan here to highlight the alleged inhuman way of the arrest and detention of the party’s state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Congress Legislative Party leader in UP Assembly Aradhana Mishra said, "A delegation of the UP Congress met the governor to highlight the arrest of state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, which was done because of the personal and political vendetta, and then a baseless case was registered against him.”

“He was arrested in an inhuman and non-respectable way, she added in her statement.

Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, UP MLC Deepak Singh, Sohail Ansari, R K Chaudhary, Virendra Chaudhary and Naseemuddin Siddiqui too were part of the delegation that met Governor Patel.

