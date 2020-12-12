Uttar Pradesh govt moves SC against quashing of Kafeel Khan's detention

UP govt moves SC over Kafeel Khan's detention

Kafeel Khan. Credit: PTI file photo.

The Uttar Pradesh government has moved the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court's September one order quashing detention of Dr Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act and declaring the move as bad in law.

Khan was detained under the stringent law after he was granted bail by Aligarh court on February 10 in connection with his alleged inflammatory speech during anti CAA-NPR-NRC protest.

In its plea, the Yogi Adityanath government contended the speech delivered by Khan on December 13, 2019 in AMU campus had provoked students to march towards the city, which might have created a law and order problem and disturb the communal harmony.

Justifying his detention, the state government claimed Khan had a history of committing various offences, resulting into disciplinary action and suspension from service, lodging of FIRs and imposition of the NSA.

Khan was a lecturer at department of Paediatrics at B R D Medical College in Gorakhpur, where over 60 children had died within a week in August, 2017 due to Japanese encephalitis and many reportedly for want of oxygen whose supply was disrupted after bills were not paid to the vendor. He was then arrested for his alleged negligent role and suspended from the hospital.

