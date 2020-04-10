UP reports 21 more COVID cases, total infected 431

Uttar Pradesh reports 21 more coronavirus cases, total infected 431

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 10 2020, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 16:23 ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

The number of total confirmed coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 431 on Friday with 21 more people testing positive, while the death toll stood at four, a senior health official said.

"As many as 431 people have tested positive so far. Of them, 32 have been treated," Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said in an official release issued here.

Till Thursday, there were 410 cases in the state of whom 225 are linked to last month's Tablighi Jamaat event in the national capital, he said.

The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 stands at four -- one each in Meerut, Basti, Varanasi and Agra districts. 

