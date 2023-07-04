Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets Mod amid UCC controversy

Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets Modi as state works to implement UCC

Dhami had earlier met Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the preparation for 'kanwar yatra' along with other issues while making no reference to the UCC.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 04 2023, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 14:33 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday as the state works to implement a Uniform Civil Code.

Dhami had earlier met Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the preparation for 'kanwar yatra' along with other issues while making no direct reference to the UCC.

Also Read | Opposition MPs question 'intent' of UCC

Last week, Dhami said the state government will act on the draft Uniform Civil Code as soon as it receives the report on the issue from the expert committee examining the subject.

His comments followed a press conference by the state-appointed expert panel chaired by Ranjana Desai, who said the draft report on the UCC for the state was ready and sent for printing.

In its manifesto for the 2022 assembly elections in the state, BJP had promised to bring a UCC. 

