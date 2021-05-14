Uttarakhand glacial disaster death toll rises to 83

49 bodies have been identified while 121 people are still missing, the officer said

PTI
PTI, Gopeshwar,
  • May 14 2021, 22:18 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 22:18 ist
Rescue and relief operation after several shops and houses were damaged because of a cloudburst at Uttarakhand's Devprayag. Credit: PTI Photo

More than three months after the glacial disaster in Chamoli district of Uttarkhand, one more body was recovered on Friday from Tapovan tunnel taking the death toll in the tragedy to 83.

Rescue teams recovered the body from the tunnel at NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project on Friday, Chamoli district disaster management officer N K Joshi said.

The body has not been identified yet, he added.

An avalanche on February 7 had caused large-scale damage to the project besides totally demolishing the Rishiganga hydel project at Raini village in the district.

With the latest recovery, 83 bodies and 36 human body parts out of a total of 204 people missing have been recovered so far from different places hit by the disaster, Joshi said.

49 bodies have been identified while 121 people are still missing, the officer said. 

