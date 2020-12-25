Uttarakhand sets up first-ever 'child-friendly' police station

In a bid to let children report any incidents freely and not be afraid when reporting abuse or being called for investigation, Uttarakhand constructed its first-ever 'child-friendly' police station in the state capital, Dehradun.

The Dalanwala Police Station will have a separate entrance to its child-friendly police unit which is situated on the first floor, with brightly coloured walls and popular cartoons for children to feel at ease, The Indian Express reported on Friday. Books, crayons, and toys will also be kept for recreation. As opposed to the khaki, hams, and guns, officers and personnel will be dressed in plain clothes.

Following the example of Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Telangana, and a few other states, the Uttarakhand Government under the advice of the Uttarakhand Child Right Protection Committee, initiated the construction of this unit.

Usha Negi, Chairperson of the state's child rights protection committee told the publication that personnel will be trained in counselling and sensitivity. Children and juveniles alleged of petty crimes or are victims of child labour or abuse, will be brought to the station, designed in such a manner that it is not intimidating, and will be counselled accordingly.

Shweta Chaubey, the city's superintendent of police, informed IE that until the construction similar units in other police stations dotted in the city, children will be brought to the Dalanwala 'Child-Friendly' Station for questioning and counselling.