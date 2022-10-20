Vaishali Takkar suicide: Main accused arrested in MP

Vaishali Takkar suicide case: Main accused arrested from Indore in Madhya Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Oct 20 2022, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 14:51 ist
Deceased actor Vaishali Takkar. Credit: Instagram/misstakkar_15

The Indore police have arrested Rahul Navlani, the main accused in the alleged suicide of noted TV actor Vaishali Takkar, officials said. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters on Thursday that mobile phones and other devices which the accused was using were also seized after he was nabbed on Wednesday.

Earlier, a reward of Rs 5,000 was announced by the Indore police commissioner for information about Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha, accused of abetting the suicide of Takkar (29), who was known for her role in serials like Sasural Simar Ka. A lookout circular was also issued in the couple's name. The accused couple lived in the neighbourhood of Takkar, who was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house in Saibag Colony of Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Sunday.

A five-page suicide note was found at the spot in which Takkar named Rahul Navlani for harassing her, officials earlier said. "Police teams were looking for the couple and one such team was able to arrest Rahul Navlani on Wednesday," Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge R D Kanwa told PTI. "Rahul was trying to escape from Indore but was nabbed before he could do so," the official said, adding that he was being questioned over suspicion that rose during the investigation into the case.

Asked whether his wife was also nabbed, Kanwa said he was not aware of it. State Home Minister Mishra said police were retrieving data from the gadgets seized from the arrested accused. The data will be analysed and action will be taken into the matter accordingly, he added.

The actor's family members had earlier alleged that Navlani was troubling her since he came to know about her plans to get married, officials said. A case was registered against Navlani and his wife under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide), police said. 

