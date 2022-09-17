UP: BJP workers pray at Kashi Vishwanath on PM's b'day

Varanasi BJP workers offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath on Modi's b'day

On the occasion, the workers also distributed fruits and sweets, said Kishor Kumar Seth, media in-charge of the party's city unit

PTI
PTI, Varanasi,
  • Sep 17 2022, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2022, 14:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo

BJP workers on Saturday celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday here in Varanasi --- his parliamentary constituency --- by worshipping ‘Maa Ganga’ and offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

On the occasion, the workers also distributed fruits and sweets, said Kishor Kumar Seth, media in-charge of the party's city unit.

Read | PM Modi turns 72; President, ministerial colleagues extend wishes

Varanasi South MLA Neelkanth Tiwari with workers performed the 'dugdhaabhishek' of Maa Ganga with 51 litres of milk and saffron mixed with water.

Workers of ‘Namami Gange’ organised a cleanliness drive at the Namo Ghat, and also cut a cake to mark the PM's birthday.

At the Manokamna Siddh Hanuman Mandir located in Gilat Bazaar, 'akhand paath' (continuous reading) of Ramayan was held, and a 72-kg cake made using laddoo was cut.

As part of the occasion, an exhibition on Modi’s life has been organised at Shaheed Udyan in Sigra area of the district, which will continue till September 19, said Seth. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Kashi Vishwanath Temple
Varanasi
India News
BJP
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Russia's secret gem sales dividing the diamond world

Russia's secret gem sales dividing the diamond world

Unseen photos of Queen clicked by Kenyan photographer

Unseen photos of Queen clicked by Kenyan photographer

Did you know? Fast but dismal hunters, cheetahs meow

Did you know? Fast but dismal hunters, cheetahs meow

Narendra Modi: Rare, unseen pics of the powerful leader

Narendra Modi: Rare, unseen pics of the powerful leader

Beginner’s guide to pressing flowers

Beginner’s guide to pressing flowers

The contemplative life of a bookstore sales assistant

The contemplative life of a bookstore sales assistant

Restoring identity with our stories

Restoring identity with our stories

 